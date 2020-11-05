  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Joe Manganiello colours hair blue for his role of Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in Justice League Snyder Cut?

Joe Manganiello recently posted a selfie, sporting a bright blue mohawk and rumours are that the Magic Mike star’s new look is for his role of Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in Justice League Snyder Cut.
10340 reads Mumbai
Joe Manganiello colours hair blue for Justice League Snyder Cut?Joe Manganiello colours hair blue for his role of Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in Justice League Snyder Cut?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Joe Manganiello changed his look yet again! If you didn’t see, fans were taken aback as the 43-year-old actor debuted a bleached blond mohawk while joining wife Sofia Vergara for a mini-reunion with her Modern Family co-stars. Now, Joe has changed that blonde colour into blue! “Time to go to work…” Joe captioned the shot, with him in a gym and sporting the bright hue on his head.

 

The new hair colour could play a part in Joe reprising his role as Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in the Justice League Snyder Cut. Manganiello's character appeared on Lex Luthor's yacht in a post-credits scene in 2017’s Justice League movie. Back in May, he hinted that there was possibly more footage that hadn't been included in the final cut and a source told Collider.com that Manganiello would be returning to shoot more footage for the four-hour episodic for HBO Max.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time to go to work...

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on

Reshoots got underway in mid-October, according to THR.com, with Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Ray Fisher reprising their roles as Batman, Mera and Cyborg respectively. Jared Leto was also said to be joining the project as Joker from Suicide Squad.

 

ALSO READ: Justice League Snyder Cut heads into reshoots with Jared Leto returning as Joker & Amber Heard as Mera

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram, Collider.com

You may like these
Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani’s sons for permission before proposing; Hollaback Girl singer is ‘ecstatic’
Justin Bieber’s pastor Carl Lentz who helped him post his breakup with Selena Gomez FIRED over moral failures?
Angelina Jolie’s Come Away puts a new spin on Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland; Watch trailer
Ariana Grande SLAMS TikTok stars for partying amidst COVID 19; Dixie D’Amelio agrees and says ‘she’s a queen’
Spider Man 3: After Tom Holland, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch reaches Atlanta for filming?
Brad Pitt spends time at Angelina Jolie's home days after news of Nicole Poturalski split surfaced
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement