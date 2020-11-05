Joe Manganiello colours hair blue for his role of Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in Justice League Snyder Cut?

Joe Manganiello recently posted a selfie, sporting a bright blue mohawk and rumours are that the Magic Mike star’s new look is for his role of Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in Justice League Snyder Cut.

Joe Manganiello changed his look yet again! If you didn’t see, fans were taken aback as the 43-year-old actor debuted a bleached blond mohawk while joining wife Sofia Vergara for a mini-reunion with her Modern Family co-stars. Now, Joe has changed that blonde colour into blue! “Time to go to work…” Joe captioned the shot, with him in a gym and sporting the bright hue on his head.

The new hair colour could play a part in Joe reprising his role as Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in the Justice League Snyder Cut. Manganiello's character appeared on Lex Luthor's yacht in a post-credits scene in 2017’s Justice League movie. Back in May, he hinted that there was possibly more footage that hadn't been included in the final cut and a source told Collider.com that Manganiello would be returning to shoot more footage for the four-hour episodic for HBO Max.

Reshoots got underway in mid-October, according to THR.com, with Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Ray Fisher reprising their roles as Batman, Mera and Cyborg respectively. Jared Leto was also said to be joining the project as Joker from Suicide Squad.

