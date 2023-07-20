Joe Manganiello files for divorce with Sofia Vergara two days after news of split for THIS reason

Two days after word of their breakup hit the press, Joe Manganiello made it official by filing for divorce from Sofia Vergara.

According to court paperwork obtained by TMZ, Manganiello, 46, filed for formal separation on Wednesday, July 19. The cause for the divorce, as cited by the Magic Mike actor, was "irreconcilable differences."

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara decide to part ways

According to the paperwork, Vergara, 51, and Manganiello had a prenuptial agreement. The former members of Modern Family publicly announced their separation earlier this week. The couple told Page Six on Monday, July 17, 'We have made the difficult decision to divorce.' We kindly ask to respect our privacy at this time as we traverse this new era of our lives as two people who genuinely care about and love one another.

During Vergara's trip to Italy with friends, the news of their breakup was announced. The actress celebrated her 51st birthday on July 10 while she was away, which caused some of her followers to speculate that danger lay in paradise. Vergara raised a toast on her special day without Manganiello present in Italy. He did, however, wish her a happy birthday by saying, 'Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!' on social media. Later, the message was branded 'cold' by followers.

Why are Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello getting separated?

Manganiello and Vergara dynamic has evolved over the past year, despite previously being known for their PDA and gushing about one another before they got married in November 2015.

The couple broke up because they were leading separate lives, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday. “There was no lying or deceit of any kind. They both understood that they didn't always agree on everything,” the source said.

The insider claimed that Vergara is 'very social,' in contrast to Manganiello, who is 'more of a homebody.' Before they formally separated, the differences between the estranged spouses seemed to have a negative impact on their marriage. They didn't spend a lot of time together since 'she preferred going out with friends, and he preferred staying in,' the person said. It was time to end things because they had been leading different lifestyles for about a year.

Vergara's old Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen, posted positive comments about her on social media shortly after the news of her being back on the market surfaced.

"This is how being single and attractive looks!" 53-year-old Bowen commented on Instagram pictures of Vergara sporting a tight one-piece bathing suit.

