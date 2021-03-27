Joe Manganiello gives insight into courtship with Sofia Vergara; Reveals how they celebrated 5th anniversary

Joe Manganiello recently spoke about his relationship with Sofia Vergara and how the couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. Scroll down to see what he said.

Joe Manganiello recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview and while speaking about his marriage to Sofia Vergara, revealed that the two recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. “Well, she surprised me,” Joe revealed. “She put together a picnic outdoors, so we went outdoors, she put together these great picnic baskets, gourmet picnic baskets. I showed up with a blue mohawk!” he laughed. “Sorry for ruining our anniversary!”

“I got her — so, our courtship was in New Orleans. She was shooting a movie there with Reese Witherspoon and I was on a press tour. I took out a block of like 40 hours, I flew into New Orleans, said I’m taking you on a date, set up this elaborate date through New Orleans, and then flew back out,” Joe said. “Came back two weeks later and we got to spend the time.” Inspired by their romantic early dates, Joe also rented a food truck with authentic beignets. “The truck pulled up during the picnic for us to go get dessert, to remind us of our courtship,” he said.

For the unversed, the pair's love story began in 2014, and after a whirlwind romance, the Modern Family star and the True Blood stud got engaged after six months of dating. By late 2015, Sofia and Joe became husband and wife and have been couple goals ever since. "Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve,” Joe said in a previous interview to ET.

ALSO READ: Joe Manganiello colours hair blue for his role of Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson in Justice League Snyder Cut?

Share your comment ×