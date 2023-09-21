Joe Manganiello has found NEW romance in a hot tub amid split with Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello's love life has taken an unexpected turn as he moves on from his divorce with Sofía Vergara. His new romantic journey began in quite an unconventional way – in a hot tub with actor Caitlin O'Connor according to PEOPLE.

A chance meeting in a hot tub for Joe Manganiello

Joe's newfound romance with actor Caitlin O'Connor started unexpectedly at what's described as the "unofficial" after-party for the show Winning Time. This memorable evening also had a hot tub, and it was there that Joe and Caitlin first crossed paths. Remarkably, their initial encounter led to a meaningful and deep conversation, sparking a connection, as reported by PEOPLE.

ALSO READ: ‘She rises above and she just goes forward’: This is what Julie Bowen had to say about Sofía Vergara amidst her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Keeping it casual in Los Angeles

Joe and Caitlin are taking their relationship slowly and spending time together in private locations throughout Los Angeles. Sources suggest that they are currently "casually seeing each other."

This romantic twist in Joe Manganiello's life comes following his divorce from Sofía Vergara, which they announced in July due to "irreconcilable differences." Despite their past, they continue to respect each other's privacy during this transition. Reports indicate that differences in their outlooks and reactions contributed to their separation.

ALSO READ: Do Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'still have a few issues' to work on amid divorce process?