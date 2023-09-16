Joe Manganiello seen exiting gym with actress 13 years younger amid Sofía Vergara divorce

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood heartthrob, Joe Manganiello at 46, was recently spotted leaving a gym with the much younger actress Caitlin O'Connor, aged 33. This sighting comes less than two months after Manganiello filed for divorce from his wife, the renowned actress Sofía Vergara. The couple's seven-year marriage recently came to an end, and now the world is abuzz with speculation about Manganiello's new gym buddy.

ALSO READ: Joe Manganiello unveils his new Armenian tattoo amidst Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor into their post-divorce gym encounter

In an exclusive report by Page Six, Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor were photographed leaving Gold's Gym in Venice, California. The pair appeared to be in high spirits as they strolled side by side. Manganiello, known for his role in "Magic Mike," was seen taking the wheel of his Cadillac SUV, while Caitlin comfortably settled into the passenger seat. The age gap of 13 years between the two stars has certainly piqued the interest of fans and media alike.

Manganiello, flaunting his newly inked bicep, sported a white tank top, patterned shorts, and sneakers as he carried a massive duffel bag, showcasing his toned arm muscles. On the other hand, Caitlin O'Connor, who calls Los Angeles her home, looked stunning in black textured leggings and a cropped blue quarter-zip that accentuated her well-toned midriff.

Caitlin O'Connor the rising star

Caitlin O'Connor, the actress seen alongside Joe Manganiello, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With appearances in TV shows such as "Two and a Half Men" and "Days of Our Lives," she has captured the attention of viewers and industry insiders. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, O'Connor pursued her education at UCLA, where she majored in English and minored in theater, according to her IMDb bio.

As of now, representatives for Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor have not provided any comments on their relationship or the gym outing, leaving fans and tabloids eagerly awaiting further details.

ALSO READ: 'I am not interested': When Sofia Vergara thought Joe Manganiello was 'too handsome' before dating him

The Manganiello-Vergara divorce a brief recap

News of Joe Manganiello's divorce from Sofía Vergara broke on July 17, 2023, sending shockwaves through Hollywood. The couple, who had been married for seven years, issued a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways, expressing their mutual love and care for one another. Sources close to the couple suggested that they had been growing apart over time and were taking some distance to reflect on their futures.

Advertisement

The divorce proceedings took a swift turn, with Manganiello filing for divorce just two days later. Sofía Vergara, in her response, requested the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement. An insider also hinted at a potential cause of the separation, suggesting that Manganiello's desire to have children may have contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. Vergara already shares a 31-year-old son, Manolo, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.

Sofía Vergara embracing a new chapter

While Joe Manganiello's gym session with Caitlin O'Connor has made headlines, Sofía Vergara seems to be embracing her newfound single status with grace. Sources close to the "Modern Family" star report that she is "living her best life" after her separation from Manganiello. According to insiders, she is spending quality time with friends and relishing her independence, which was, at times, overshadowed by her partner's career.

Sofía Vergara even made light of her breakup during her appearance on "America's Got Talent" in August, showcasing her resilience and sense of humor. However, she recently walked off the stage when fellow judge Howie Mandel brought up her single status, suggesting that some wounds may still be fresh.

ALSO READ: Did Sofia Vergara threaten Joe Manganiello with her successful career? Sources REVEAL intricate details