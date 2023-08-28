Joe Manganiello unveils his new Armenian tattoo while Sofia Vergara parties amidst their divorce

In a bold and touching move, actor Joe Manganiello recently unveiled a significant new tattoo that pays homage to his Armenian roots. Following his divorce from Sofía Vergara, the 46-year-old actor revealed the tattoo while spotted out in Brentwood, California. The tattoo, etched on his left arm, holds a special meaning close to Manganiello's heart.

Manganiello's Tattoo Revealed

Joe Manganiello proudly displayed his fresh ink while out and about. The large word tattoo, artistically etched in black on his forearm, holds a profound significance. The tattoo reads Հրեշտակ, which translates to angel in Armenian.

The renowned artist behind the tattoo, Ruben Malayan, shared the heartfelt meaning behind the tattoo on Instagram. In a post, he revealed that the tattoo holds deep significance to Manganiello's Armenian heritage. He explained that the tattoo represents not only Manganiello's pride in his heritage but also his personal connection to the word angel.

Manganiello's tattoo has a connection with American heritage

Manganiello's new ink is more than just a piece of body art; it's a connection to his family's history. In an episode of Finding Your Roots, he shared how his great-grandmother survived the Armenian Genocide in 1915. Despite facing unimaginable hardships, including the loss of her husband and children, she managed to escape and survive. This tattoo serves as a tribute to her resilience and the enduring spirit of the Armenian people.

Manganiello's tattoo navigates divorce from Sofía Vergara

The unveiling of Manganiello's tattoo comes after his divorce from Sofía Vergara, whom he was married to for seven years. The couple's split was confirmed in July, and Manganiello's tattoo stands as a testament to his journey of self-discovery and growth during this period of transition.

Joe Manganiello's new tattoo serves as a poignant symbol of his Armenian heritage, resilience, and personal growth. As he navigates the next chapter of his life following his divorce from Sofía Vergara, this meaningful ink stands as a testament to his strength and connection to his roots.

