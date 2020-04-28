Joe Mazzello of Jurassic Park fame reveals that he's unsure of his return to the franchise

According to media reports, Chris Pratt had said that the original cast of Jurassic Park will be returning to the latest film titled Jurassic World 3.

Actor Joe Mazzello who featured as a child artist in the famous Jurassic Park film reportedly stated that he is still unsure of his return to the film franchise. According to media reports, Chris Pratt had said that the original cast of Jurassic Park will be returning to the latest film titled Jurassic World 3. Chris Pratt reportedly told Ellen DeGeneres that the latest flick in the Jurassic Park franchise feels like it could be the end, which brings all elements together for the final time. Pratt further adds that he is not in a position to reveal many details but says that the original cast will surely return.

Jurassic Park 3 remains to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from Hollywood. Chris Pratt compares the upcoming Jurassic Park film to Avengers: Endgame by saying that the way the MCU film brings everything to finality, Jurassic Park 3 will try to get some closure to all the elements in the film that are hanging loose. Sources told Page Six that the upcoming Jurassic Park was in the pre-production stage after which the outbreak of Coronavirus forced the shutdown on all the work. But, the sources further add that Joe Mazzello was so far not approached to return to the film.

This news update has left the fans and film audiences curious as to whether or not will the actor Joe Mazzello get back to playing John Hammond's grandson. The actor reportedly said that hopefully there will be more clarity on his return to the franchise in the coming days.

