Joe Swash shares a hilarious incident from his first meeting with wife Stacey Solomon; Says 'She was drunk...'

Joe Swash is currently making headlines after he opened up about an unforgettable memory from the early stages of his relationship with wifey Stacey Solomon. The couple who has been together since 2016, tied the knot last year in July. They share six children: three together, as well as Solomon’s two sons and Swash’s son from previous relationships. Recently, in the special episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa,’ Joe shared a hilarious incident from one of his first meetings with Stacey.

Sharing the anecdote, Joe said, “One of the first times I met Stacey we got drunk on red wine, but Stacey is definitely not a drinker. She came back to my house and she said, ‘I’ll tell you what, instead of me getting the lift up I’ll race you up the stairs’ – she was drunk.” Joe further added, “By the time she got to the top of the stairs and got into my house before me, I went into the bathroom – when she’d run, all the alcohol had mixed around her body. She puked all up the walls and puked on my mirror, it was brilliant mate.” However, Joe clarified that the incident didn’t affect him as he was already obsessed with her. He said, “There’s not much she could do that would put me off her.”

For the unversed, Joe and Stacey’s romance began in 2016 but the couple were friends for years before meeting on the sets of ‘I’m a Celebrity.’ The former shared his moment with the latter and said, “It was like kissing a wall, and then she just shut the door and I thought, ‘No!’ I must have gotten under her skin... as soon as I landed [back in the UK], two weeks later, I went straight to her house and then that was it, we’ve been together ever since.”

