Joel Kinnaman files restraining order against Bella Davis; Releases statement

Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order and has released a lengthy statement explaining why. The “Suicide Squad” actor filed a lawsuit against model Bella Davis, with whom he had a fling in 2018. Davis, according to Kinnaman, is trying to blackmail him by threatening to inform the public that he had non-consensual sex with her.

Joel took to his Instagram and posted a long statement detailing the conditions Bella reportedly made to maintain her silence. He also gave his followers all of the information about the issue. “While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly,” Kinnaman wrote.

Check out his Instagram post here:

The “Suicide Squad” actor explained how they met and shared instances of “consensual sex” in 2018. Davis allegedly continued to approach Kinnaman in 2019 and 2020 by sending him "sexually explicit content," but he didn't respond since he was now in a relationship. Describing some of the alleged threats he penned, “Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.” He concluded and said “I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort.”

Meanwhile, Joel Kinnaman is now engaged to model Kelly Gale.

