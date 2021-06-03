Joel Kinnaman on Suicide Squad's first installment: Didn’t end up being what we all hoped it was

Joel Kinnaman in a recent interview spoke about the criticism received by the original Suicide Squad film and how the sequel is different from it.

Ever since fans saw the trailer of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, there has been a lot of talk about the film's starkly different tones compared to its first installment. Suicide Squad which released in 2016 had directors David Ayer and James Gunn both working on it though the film met with immense criticism. In a recent interview, ahead of the sequel's release, actor Joel Kinnaman spoke to Variety and reacted to the criticism surrounding the original film.

Admitting that the first installment of the film had "conflicting visions", Kinnaman revealed what he thought didn't work for the film. Adding that the first 40 minutes of the film were "f*****g great", he said, "it just didn’t end up being what we all hoped it was. It didn’t feel like the movie that we hoped we were going to make, and this is something very different."

While it already looks like The Suicide Squad is going to be different from the first, Kinnaman stated what separates it from the original film and said, "It’s a James Gunn universe. It’s a very hilarious and depraved place." Having watched the finished product of their upcoming release, Joel described it in one word as "insane" and also called it one of the most entertaining films he has ever seen.

The Suicide Squad will see Kinnaman reprising his role as Rick Flag, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport among others. It also stars Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man. The Suicide Squad is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

