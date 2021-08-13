Joel Kinnaman under investigation over alleged rape accusation, his lawyer responds

Joel Kinnaman is being investigated for alleged rape charges after a restraining order was issued against Bella Davis. Joel had previously spoken out about being extorted by Davis and was successful in obtaining a restraining order against her earlier this month. Joel, on the other hand, remains a person of interest in the current investigation.

On Wednesday, August 11, a representative for the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed to E! News that the Suicide Squad actor is being investigated for alleged rape. As per the spokesperson, "The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision." According to the spokesman, the prosecution has not stated their intention for further investigation, although it is customary to question the suspected offender. The spokesman thinks the alleged victim is Bella Davis, who is also known as Gabriella Magnusson.

Recently, Kinnaman obtained a temporary restraining order against Davis on August 6 after he accused her of extortion. Davis previously threatened to spread false information against Kinnaman, according to his legal team. "It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint," Kinnaman's attorney Patricia Glaser told E! News. "The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicize false information about Mr. Kinnaman, including that he had sex with her against her will—unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more. Mr. Kinnaman will be cooperating with police to clear his name."

However, Kinnaman had recently issued his statement on his Instagram handle and claimed he had a sexual, consensual relationship with the model. He went on to say that Davis attempted to contact him in 2019 and 2020 but that he "did not react" since he was in a relationship. Meanwhile, Kinnaman's temporary restraining order against Davis has been issued and is in force until the next court hearing on August 31.

