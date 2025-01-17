Joel McHale Joins The Cast of Scream 7 — Find Out Who The Blended Star Will Play

The cast of Scream 7 is looking more and more fabulous. Recently, Joel McHale, known for his role in the 2014 Adam Sandler movie Blended, was announced as part of the star-studded cast.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which also mentioned that the Ted actor will be playing the role of Mark Evans, Sidney Prescott's spouse. Sidney Prescott, the iconic character portrayed by Neve Campbell, returns to the franchise in this latest installment. McHale, who has previously entertained audiences in shows such as Community and Yellowjackets, will bring his unique charm to the role.

This time, the latest installment of the highly acclaimed horror franchise will be produced by Spyglass Entertainment. For those who may not know, Isabel May was originally slated to play Sidney Prescott’s daughter in Scream 7.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Campbell was absent from the previous installment due to salary disputes. However, the actress has now rejoined the franchise. Kevin Williamson, the creator of the series and the writer of the original Scream, will be directing the upcoming film. He will be joined by Guy Busick, who worked on 2022’s Scream and Scream VI, as the screenwriter.

Scream 7 is set to be released on February 27, 2026, by Paramount Pictures. The film is being produced by Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein.

For those unfamiliar, filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known collectively as Radio Silence, were instrumental in revitalizing the franchise with their work on the 2022 installment.

Scream VI, which premiered last year, earned an impressive $166.3 million at the global box office. It was directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, further solidifying the franchise’s resurgence.

The original Scream film, released in 1996, was directed by Wes Craven, with the screenplay written by Kevin Williamson, who laid the foundation for this iconic horror series.

