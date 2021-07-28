Joey Jordison: Slipknot's founding drummer passes away at the age of 46

Joey Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot who was a drummer for the renowned metal band and helped compose many of its best-known songs, passed away on Monday at the age of 46. He died peacefully in his sleep, according to a family spokesperson. They did not disclose the reason of death, but said that his loss had left them with empty hearts and emotions of indescribable sorrow.

As per rolling stone a statement from Jordison’s family reads “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.” The family intends to hold a private funeral service.

Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot, along with drummer Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray, who formed the band in 1995. Four years later, the trio issued their self-titled first album, which was a commercial hit. The band went on to sell millions of records worldwide, found chart success in the United States, and a Grammy award. Jordison was always seen wearing a white mask with black paint drippings and a crown of thorns when he performed.

However, in 2013, Jordison was sacked from the band. He subsequently said that it was due to transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that prevented him from playing.

