Joey King and Jacob Elordi reveal secrets for maintaining a long-distance relationship

Actors Joey King and Jacob Elordi have shared advice for couples who are in long-distance relationships.

In their new film "The Kissing Booth 2", the two stars play Elle and Noah, who are in a long-distance relationship. It's something that a lot of couples can relate to, especially in the time of lockdown, they felt. Joey said communication is key for people trying to maintain a relationship right now, according to a report in eonline.com.

"Also, make sure you find time to laugh with each other. Don't take life too seriously. You should be dating your best friend at the end of the day," she said. Jacob agreed with his co-star and former girlfriend. "Pick up the phone, you know? Facetime is the greatest gift that you have in the world in a time like this. Don't send memes and GIFs, just give them a call," he said.

