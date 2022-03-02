Joey King flaunts her ring as she gets engaged to longtime partner Steven Piet; See post

Joey King is engaged to Steven Piet, whom she has been dating for more than two years. The 22-year-old actress announced her engagement on Tuesday, March 1, with a series of images of her and the producer, 30, kissing in a desert, accompanied by a message swooning over her new fiancé.

She penned along with the picture, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the Kissing Booth star wrote via Instagram. “I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.” Interestingly, according to King's description, the couple waited one month before publicly revealing their relationship milestone. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive,” the In Between star continued.

Check out her post HERE

However, as per US Weekly, the two met on the set of The Act, a Hulu drama in which King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet worked as a producer on the programme, which received King accolades for Golden Globes, Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards upon its premiere in 2019. Prior to discovering her true love, the Fargo actor dated Jacob Elordi, who played her lover in Netflix's Kissing Booth trilogy, from 2017 until early 2019.

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose in The Act, Ramona in Ramona and Beezus, Clare in Wish Upon, and Elle Evans in Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy are among her most notable performances of Joey King.

