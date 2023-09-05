Joey King married to Steven Piet after 4 years of dating in a hush-hush island wedding; Deets inside

Joey King and Steven Piet got married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony recently. The couple began dating in September 2019, and they opted to keep their relationship private at first. However, in August 2021, they made their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the premiere of Bullet Train. The couple got engaged in February 2022 and recently celebrated their union with a heartfelt wedding ceremony in Spain’s Mallorca.

Joey King and Steven Piet's 'I DO' moment

Joey King and Steven Piet have officially become husband and wife after four years of dating, according to a report in Just Jared. The couple exchanged vows in a lovely ceremony held in Spain on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with their nearest and dearest in attendance to celebrate their special day.

To make things cuter, just a few days ago, King shared a delightful series of photos featuring herself and Piet in Portugal, cuddled up and enjoying each other's company.

Her caption beautifully summed up their experience: "Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together.”

Let's time-travel back to 2019!

Joey and Steven’s love story began in 2019 when Piet directed two episodes of Joey's Hulu miniseries, The Act. Fast forward to last March, Joey shared their engagement with the world, describing it as a dream come true. She expressed how love had overwhelmed her and brought undeniable joy into her life. On February 2, 2023, Steven proposed to Joey, making her the luckiest lady alive. Despite less-than-perfect weather, their proposal was a moment of vulnerability and love, symbolizing the deep connection they shared.

Joey celebrated Steven's 32nd birthday with a heartfelt tribute, conveying how he made her feel lucky to have him in her life. Their love seemed to create a world where happiness thrived.

Meanwhile, before their wedding, Joey had a bachelorette party in Napa Valley. She wore a white veil and a chic halter-neck dress, toasting to this exciting chapter with friends and family at a winery. The event was filled with joy, laughter, and, of course, plenty of wine.

Joey and Steven's adorable journey, beginning with their chance meeting on the set of The Act, followed by a desert engagement, and culminating in their sweet and intimate wedding in Spain, is a heartwarming tale of love and happiness.

