Joey King once revealed why she couldn't date another actor after split with Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi

Joey King and Jacob Elordi were once the ‘it’ couple of Hollywood with their cliched yet endearing real life romance that started after they played romantic leads in Netflix’s Kissing Booth. But like most couples who started dating the way they did, through meeting on the set, the young stars of the hit rom-com series couldn’t sustain it as well.

Joey King on why she wouldn’t date an actor again

Joey King has been in the industry for a while. The young actress has had a lot of experience at the sidelines, watching actors fall in and out of love on the sets of their films. The actress had her own Hollywood relationship with Jacob Elrodi , the Australian actor with whom she starred in Netflix’s hit rom-com series, The Kissing Booth and its sequels.

After having a much-publicized relationship with Elordi followed by the equally famous breakup, the young actress decided to not date an actor ever again.

Despite this decision, the actress didn’t seem to hold any ill-will towards her former co-star and boyfriend as she revealed on The Howard Stern Show in 2020. "I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him," Joey King had revealed

Joey King’s stable relationship after Jacob Elordi

After her dating experience with Jacob Elordi, The Kissing Booth actress had decided that she would rather have a somewhat stable relationship rather than being in a volatile relationship with another actor.

Despite being shipped with another co-star of hers from the Netflix film series, Taylor Zakhar Perez who had also expressed his desire to date her, Joey King stuck to her plan of not dating any actors.

"I think that it’s awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough," Joey had revealed on The Howard Stern Show. The actress dated the producer, Steven Piet for some years before getting married to him in 2023, moving on from her much-publicized relationship with the Euphoria star and having a more stable personal life at a distinctively young age in Hollywood.

