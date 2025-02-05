Joey King Reacts to Her Viral 2019 Glambot Fail: 'They Think It's...'

Joey King is finally opening up about the infamous 2019 Glambot moment that's still doing the rounds on social media.

King has finally addressed her much-mocked Glambot in a recent TikTok video. The Family Affair actress, 25, responded to a fan's request to comment on the virally shared red carpet clip from 2019.

While laughing, she admitted that there was little left to say about it, as people had seen it and knew it wasn't good. She said, "We’ve all seen it. It sucks."

The clip came from the 2019 People's Choice Awards. King was seen on E! doing its high-speed "Glambot" camera bit. She was instructed beforehand to get moving, and she did, but her gusto was sorely absent.

Though unconfident about the move, she did execute the suggestion in the name of flair, throwing in a spinning motion and a thumbs-up upon completion. Its aftermath has made it one for the ages—of ridicule, that is.

This moment has stuck with social media users for several years, so much so that by late 2024, remarks under a video titled "Glambot ranking" referenced making her clip utterly unforgettable, though some even regarded it as the all-time worst.

Since the 2024 SAG Awards, stars, including King, have had another chance to redeem themselves for those humiliating moments in front of the Glambot. This time, she straightened her hair flip with glamorous assurance and performed dramatically polished contrast against the humiliating first attempt.

Advertisement

Unfazed by the renewed popularity of her 2019 video, King talked about it on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in mid-2024, considering its unexpected staying power. Many people who saw it years after it was recorded thought it was current.

The Kissing Booth actress said, "And my favorite part [is that] people don’t know that. They think it’s recent."

When the host asked King if she had moved on from the clip and harbored no hatred for it, she replied, "No, watch it and hate it. It’s gross."

"It’s so funny," she added before saying, "It’s honestly really funny because I hated it when it came out, and then no one saw it when it came out … and then, years later."

Further discussing with the host what made King's particular Glambot a failed attempt, she settled on her teeth.

"Like what, why do I look like I have no teeth?" she exclaimed. Joey King found that visual oddity both bizarre and hilarious.