Joey King REVEALS she learned some 'incredible personal life lessons' from her Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

From playing a princess in The Princess to Prince in Bullet Train, Joey King is surely having the time of her life in Hollywood playing epic characters! In Bullet Train, the 22-year-old actress shares screen space with Brad Pitt, who she says is "absolutely hysterical" in the action-comedy, during her interview with Men's Journal. Bullet Train is jam-packed with an envious cast including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock, to name just a few.

According to Joey King, Bullet Train is "a truly larger-than-life film" that the actress can't believe she's a part of. So much so, that she had "a zoom-out Hollywood moment of 'Wow, this is insane. I'm in an action film directed by David Leitch [John Wick, Deadpool 2] with Brad Pitt,'" inspite of acting for a long time. While quipping that she taught Brad Pitt everything he knows, even time travelling to teach him acting, Joey King was asked if she learned anything from her Oscar-winning co-star.

Turning serious, Joey King revealed, "I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons. He's been in the public eye for so long. It's such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like," before further praising Pitt, "Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me."

Furthermore, about her Bullet Train character, Joey King shared immense "love" for Prince, who she believes is "so bada*s and so crazy," before adding, "I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I've always had a bit of action star in my bones."

Meanwhile, based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle, Bullet Train hits theatre screens in India on August 5.

