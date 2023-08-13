Joey King says joining Taylor Swift on stage during Eras Tour concert was ‘incredibly unique’ experience

Joey King encountered a breathtaking moment as she joined Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City, Missouri on July 7th. Swift invited King, along with Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash to join her on stage during her I Can See You music video premiere, as the three of them have played pivotal roles in her music. While the Kissing Booth star, Joey, is used to so many fans, she was still blown away by the audience’s response. The actress has now shared her experience.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez poses in front of Eiffel Tower with friends amid filming for Emilia Perez: Check out photos

Joey King opens up about her experience joining Taylor Swift on stage

When describing the episode, King told CNN, “That's on a whole different level. Walking out onto a stage filled with 70,000-plus people is an incredibly unique experience.” The Kissing Booth actress further revealed that she had no idea Swift was planning to bring her on stage. Joey mentioned she was backstage when Taylor said that she was trying to think when to bring her onstage, before or after the video was played.

Recalling the incident, King shared, “I was like, ‘Bring me onstage?’ She was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like ‘You did not tell me I was going onstage.'”

She revealed how she freaked out and got nervous. Joey said, “Oh my God. I started sweating and freaking out, and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.”

Earlier, the Bullet Train star and Taylor Swift have worked together on her music project Mean in 2011. To which Joey felt the singer is truly amazing. Speaking about her experience working with Taylor on the music video, King said, “She showed me the treatment for the video that she had written, and it was an immediate ‘yes’ for me. I love Taylor, who doesn’t? She’s amazing.”

Joey King is getting married soon

Currently, Joey is in the midst of her wedding preparations. She is all set to marry fiance Steven Piet, a producer, and director. The actress crossed paths with him during the filming of Hulu's 2019 series The Act. Joey shared that her wedding ceremony will be intimate with just close family and friends. And, she even mentioned that she has already chosen her wedding dress.

ALSO READ: Why is Billy Porter attacking Harry Styles for appearing on a magazine cover? Beef EXPLAINED

Opening up about her wedding, Joey said all her close ones are coming. She said, “I’m just so, so excited. Not necessarily just for the wedding, but just to be married to my best friend. He’s the most gentle soul ever. He’s the best. I love him so much.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift breaks records as she becomes first female artist with four albums in Billboard's Top 10 at once