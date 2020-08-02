Joey King takes a road trip with Kissing Booth 2 co star Taylor Zakhar Perez post 21st birthday celebrations

Joey King continued her post-birthday celebrations by going on a getaway with Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez and a few friends. See the photo from their getaway below.

After celebrating her 21st birthday this week, actress Joey King went on a weekend getaway with her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez who played Marco in the hit film and from the looks of it, the duo had a blast together! The newly-turned 21-year-old actress and the 28-year-old Taylor shared some fun photos from their trip on Instagram yesterday. Joey and Taylor both posted the same “road trip” photos to their Instagram Stories that morning and they later shared photos while swimming by a waterfall.

Taylor‘s sister Maria and a couple of other friends joined the duo on this getaway. Taylor had assured fans that the group tested negative for COVID-19 before setting off on the getaway.

In case you missed it, Taylor wished Joey last week on her birthday by sharing a photo of the duo goofing off on the beach with him shirtless and Joey rocking another bikini. The actor had the sweetest birthday wish for his close friend, he said: "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking. Honestly, I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt," Perez wrote while King added, "Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T."

Credits :Instagram

