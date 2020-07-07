  1. Home
  2. entertainment

John Boyega is all set to star alongside Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith and Felicity Jones in 'Borderland'

"Star Wars" actor John Boyega is all set to star alongside Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Felicity Jones in upcoming thriller "Borderland".
652 reads Mumbai
John Boyega is all set to star alongside Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith and Felicity Jones in 'Borderland'John Boyega is all set to star alongside Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith and Felicity Jones in 'Borderland'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Thomas and Charles Guard, dubbed as the Guard Brothers, are on board to direct the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film follows Irish paramilitary soldier Michael (Reynor), who after a border ambush, witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant Tempest (Boyega). The story then narrates Michael's mission to hunt down Tempest to avenge his wife's death.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Excited !!

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

The Guard Brothers co-wrote "Borderland" with Ronan Bennett. The film is inspired by the book "The Road To Balcombe Street" by Steven S. Moysey.

"'Borderland' is a vengeance-fuelled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times," said the Guard Brothers, adding: ‘We're thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first rate cast."

The film will shoot on location in the UK in early 2021.

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement