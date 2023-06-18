John Boyega expresses concern for Jamie Foxx’s health; REVEALS ‘no one has heard from Jamie’

Jamie Foxx was taken to a hospital from the sets of of his upcoming action-comedy ‘Back In Action’ in April. Since then, there has been onlya few updates about the actor’s health and fans have been expressing their concern. Recently, Jamie’s co-star John Boyega opened up about his how he was worried for the actor’s health. During the premiere of their film They Cloned Tyrone which will be released on July 21 expressed his concerns while wishing Jamie all the best.

John Boyega opened up about his concern for Jamie Foxx

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the movie premiere, Jamie Foxx's co-star John Boyega said that 'no one has heard from' the actor since he was hospitalized after a mysterious medical emergency earlier in April. John said, “I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. I just wish him all the best. I've been calling, I am just going to keep on calling.” Meanwhile, both Boyega and Foxx will star in the new Netflix film ‘They Cloned Tyrone.’

In his upcoming Netflix film, Foxx will be playing the role of Slick Charles. In the film, he developes an unlikely trio with Boyega (Fontaine) and Teyonah Parris (Yo-Yo) and discover a government conspiracy in an underground laboratory.

Jamie Foxx’s health difficulties

Earlier in April this year, Jamie Foxx felt uneasy while shooting for his new film in Atlanta. He was immediately taken to a hospital. To update the actor’s fans, Jamie’s daughter Corrine took to Instagram to say that he was facing “medical complications” but did not clarify much. She wrote, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

After a few weeks, she told the fans that Foxx was out of the hospital for weeks and he was “recuperating.” Later, Jamie took to Instagram himself to give teh fans an update. He thanked fans for their immense love. But surprisingly, he has not interacted with anyone ever since.

Meanwhile, the actor’s friend Nick Cannon opened about his health informed his fans Jamie would update the fans whenever he was ready. However, RadarOnline reported that Jamie is receiving “intensive physiotherapy” and also learning how to walk again after getting discharged from the hospital.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Jamie Foxx 'paralyzed and partially blind' weeks after medical emergency? Details inside