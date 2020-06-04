John Boyega joins Black Lives Matter protest: Don’t know if I’m going to have career after this but f**k that

Star Wars actor John Boyega fearlessly addressed the protesters demanding justice for George Floyd noting that he might be putting his career at risk. Here’s what he had to say.

John Boyega recently showed up to participate in the protests against the killing of George Floyd and all the other black victims of police brutality and fearlessly addressed the rally. Over the last few days, various Hollywood celebrities have broken the COVID 19 social distancing rule to join the anti-racism solidarity protests taking place across the USA. Addressing the protestors, Boyega gave a moving speech and noted that he might be risking his career to raise his voice against the injustice.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” the 28-year-old Star Wars actor said. The British-Nigerian actor noted how difficult it is to face racial discrimination and urged the protestors to remain peaceful and non-violent, Fox News reported. “They want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganized,” he asserted. He then paid tribute to Floyd, the 46-year-old security guard, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe.

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*** that. Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones,” he said.

Earlier this week, another back actor, Jamie Foxx addressed a crowd of 1,000 in San Francisco and urged them to play an active role in bringing about a social change. The Oscar-winning actor said people in power need to be afraid of the consequences of their actions. “We have to change the language. They have to be worried that ‘I could go to jail for this’, they have to respect us. They have to love us,” Foxx said. ALSO READ: Ashton Kutcher holds back tears as he defends the 'Black Lives Matter' movement: People should be educated

