John Boyega publicly apologises for insensitive comments about his Star Wars co-star Kelly Marie Tran

John Boyega has publicly apologises for insensitive comments about his Star Wars co-star Kelly Marie Tran. Read on to know the details.

After being slammed by social media users for his seemingly insensitive remarks, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega recently apologized for his comments about online bullying that were construed as a slam against his co-star Kelly Marie Tran. For the unversed, last year, following months of racist online harassment for her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tran decided to quit social media. Recently, during an interview, Boyega stated that people who give in to the pressure of social media are weak. His comments ended up prompting a major backlash on social media platforms.

During the interview with Variety, the actor asserted that social media is a fun platform to engage with other people. But at the same time, he also stated that people who aren’t mentally strong are weak to believe everything they read on it. Shortly after the comment went viral, people started pointing out how the actor’s statement was unfair to his female co-star’s experience. Following the backlash, the actor issued a public apology for his comments with a series of tweets.

“In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic. I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise. Sometimes I've felt strong and sometimes I've felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologize," the 27-year-old wrote. In his following post, the actor referred to a tweet he shared in 2018, in which he defended Tran against the unfair harassment she was subjected to. “My comments on Kelly specifically and online harassment remains the same via a tweet I put out a few years ago,” he wrote.

“If you don't like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You're not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!" he wrote in 2018.

Last year, in an essay for The New York Times, Tran opened up about her decision to deactivate her social media accounts. She mentioned that, being a woman of colour, the hateful comments made her feel insecure.

