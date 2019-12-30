John Boyega says he would have lost himself and died amid the Star Wars fame; Details inside

The Hollywood actor John Boyega who entered the Star Wars franchise as Finn said that he felt he would lose himself, and would get into drugs and die.

The Star Wars actor John Boyega while talking to Sunday Mirror said that he was scared about the fame the Star Wars film would get him and that he would lose himself. The Hollywood actor John Boyega who entered the Star Wars franchise as Finn said that he felt he would lose himself, and would get into drugs and die. The Star Wars film franchise recently released its latest addition titled, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The fans and film audience had eagerly waited for the film to hit the big screen. The actor John Boyega who played Finn, said that he felt a lot of pressure when the first film was going to hit the silver screen.

The actor featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and now Rise of Skywalker. The actor has received a lot of positive reviews for his performance in the Star Wars films. The actor made headlines recently, when he revealed that he may not feature in any Marvel Cinematic Universe films any time soon. John Boyega adds that he feels there is a lot of pressure when it comes to being famous and tends to gets stressful.

The actor played the role of the character named Finn, the fans and audience members loved the character and the films proved to be a superhits. The latest addition to the Star Wars film is doing very well at the box office. The film is getting thundering response from fans across the globe.

Credits :PTI

