John Capodice Passes Away At 83; Learn About the Actor Who Entertained Us In Films Like Ace Ventura and Ringmaster

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Hollywood film industry has lost another highly acclaimed star. John Capodice, the actor who delivered some of the best performances on screen, recently passed away at the age of 83.

According to reports, Capodice passed away on December 30, 2024. The announcement was first made on the New Jersey Pizzi Funeral Home website; however, it did not mention the cause of his death.

Recalling the beloved personality, the funeral home described John Capodice as “a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him.”

For those unversed, the actor from See No Evil, Hear No Evil was born in 1941. He was a character actor who delivered outstanding performances in American TV shows and movies throughout his long career.

While working as a voice actor in recent years, John Capodice first appeared in the ABC-TV soap Ryan’s Hope back in the 1970s, playing the role of Lordy Lord.

His other acting credits include the Jim Carrey -starring Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. In this 1994 comedy film, John Capodice portrayed the character of Sgt. Aguado.

He was also seen in General Hospital, playing the role of Carmine Cerullo back in the 1990s. Additionally, he appeared in popular shows such as Seinfeld, Six Feet Under, Law & Order, The West Wing, and the movie Ringmaster.

Advertisement

An onscreen legend, John Capodice was also a talented theater artist, having been a part of several notable productions.

In their statement, the New Jersey Pizzi Funeral Home highlighted that Capodice was a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1964 to 1966. He was stationed in Korea and was described as a “proud member of the Blauvelt Sons of Italy Rockland Lodge 2176.”

John Capodice is survived by his wife, Jane, along with two children and four grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Jim Carrey Impressed Everyone Delivering Instant Karma On Stage For THIS Actress