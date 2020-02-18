John Cena and GF Shay Shariatzadeh ENGAGED? Latter spotted with a huge diamond ring on her finger

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are rumoured to already be engaged, as deciphered by a recent fan photo with the couple. Furthermore, the Fast & Furious 9 star may have also dropped some major hints, thus confirming his engagement with Shay.

It was in March 2019, months after splitting from ex-fiancée and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, that John Cena was spotted having a date night in Vancouver with a mystery brunette, during the filming of Playing With Fire. Fans now know her as Shay Shariatzadeh, who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company. While the pair was spotted several times over the months, it wasn't untill the premiere of Playing With Fire that John and Shay made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Things are indeed getting serious for the couple, who were last spotted making a public appearance at the premiere of Dolittle, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek and Selena Gomez. Now, for some exciting news, which is still very much a rumour, Cena may have popped the question to his ladylove, asking for her hand in marriage. Recently, a fan named Daniel Dunbar, who was in Belmont Park, San Diego, at the same time as the couple got a photo with kids posing with John with Shay right beside him, and posted it on Instagram. We couldn't help but notice the huge diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Check out John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh photo below:

But, that's not all! In his recent few IG posts, the always cryptic John Cena posted one meme of Stone Cold Steve Austin with the words 'Stone Cold Sweethearts' as well as 'Say Yes' in a purple heart, covering the WWE Hall of Famer's face. The subsequent IG post is a painting of a couple having their first dance post their wedding at a park.

Check out John Cena IG posts below:

Do you think John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are engaged? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, John will be returning to WWE on SmackDown during the February 28, 2020 episode.

