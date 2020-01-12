John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh indulge in some PDA at Dolittle premiere; See Pics

While the actor looked dapper in a navy blue suit, Shay's striking metallic silver outfit was a head turner. Check out their photos below.

After a significant 2019, John Cena is all set to treat his fans with his first film of 2020. The WWE star will be seen alongside Robert Downey Jr in Dolittle and the entire cast recently made a splash at the film's premiere. From the Avengers: Endgame star to Selena Gomez, the cast made heads turn as they arrived in California. John Cena, however, was accompanied by girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh and the couple looked picture perfect. While the two have maintained a low-key relationship under the spotlight, Cena and Shay did not shy away from some PDA.

While the actor looked dapper in a navy blue suit, Shay's striking metallic silver outfit was a head turner. With her hair neatly plaited in a braid, Shay looked stunning and completed her look with nude makeup. They were all smiles for the camera as they posed adorably. John Cena also planted a kiss on Shay's forhead leaving her gushing.

Check out John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's pictures below:

The Dolittle premiere also saw Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Michael Sheen, Carmel Laniado and Harry Collett. As for Cena and Shay, the couple met in 2019 when the WWE star met her in Vancouver while shooting for his movie Playing With Fire. The couple soon hit it off and began dating.

Unlike his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, John and Shay have been maintaining a low profile. They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Playing With Fire. Looks like we will be getting to see quite a few appearances together.

Read More