John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot for a 2nd time after marrying in attorney's office 21 months ago

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot for a second time. On Friday, the couple got married for the second time in a hotel in Vancouver, Canada, 21 months after they got hitched in Florida. According to pictures obtained by TMZ, via People, the Peacemaker actor was seen donning a blue suit as he entered a members-only club in the city.

Alongside the WWE star who looked picture-ready was his wife holding his hands as she sported a white open-back halter neck gown with matching silver heels and a top bun. The location of the couple's second wedding held special meaning as Cena first bumped into Shariatzadeh in her native country Canada while filming in Vancouver on the set of his 2019 comedy Playing with Fire. Previously, the couple tied the knot in Tampa, Florida on October 12, 2020. They held a small ceremony at the attorney's office and legally became each other's husband and wife.

Meanwhile, an insider opened up about Cena's fairytale romance to the outlet and shared that he fell in love with Shariatzadeh who is an engineer by profession, they said, "It was love at first sight." They continued, "He is a romantic," The source also added that the couple "knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn't a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight."

As for Cena's wife, the insider shared that Shariatzadeh was born in Iran while she was raised in Canada. They complimented the new bride and said that she "is smart, has her own life and career and thinks for herself."

