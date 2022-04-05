John Cena calls Wrestlemania 38 a 'stupendous night' in a congratulatory message for WWE talent

WWE legend John Cena took to Twitter to praise the talent at Wrestlemania 38. While there were several names from the past at Wrestlemania 38 held over the weekend, Cena wasn't in attendance since has been shooting his upcoming film, Coyote vs. ACME in New Mexico. While he couldn't be present for the event, Cena sent his regards with a message.

Taking to Twitter, John Cena congratulated everyone involved as he wrote, "Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely STUPENDOUS 2-night affair. Celebrate the weekend, the fans & the closing one of chapter to start the next. Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL #WWERaw crowd tonight!"

Cena has been busy with his Hollywood career and the last time he was seen in the WWE ring was back in late August for SummerSlam where he lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He was later also seen teaming with The Mysterios during the SmackDown event from Madison Square Garden in September.

Check out John Cena's tweet here:

In the meantime, the wrestling legend has had a busy release schedule with his show Peacemaker and films like Vacation Friends released last year. As for his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen alongside Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and more in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle. He also has the final instalments of the Fast and Furious franchise lined up. Cena will also be returning for a second season for Peacemaker but a release date for the same is yet to be confirmed.

