John Cena credits BTS ARMY for motivating him to 'embrace vulnerability' and inspiring him to write books

John Cena thanks BTS army for standing by him and motivating him to write his new self-love books.

John Cena is a well-known BTS fan and recently, the actor and wrestler even credited the K-pop band's Army for motivating and inspiring him. Cena who recently appeared on The Ellen Show spoke about his new self-love books. The wrestler stressed on how it was BTS Army that inspired him to embrace his vulnerability and helped him gain confidence to write about the same. Speaking to DeGeneres, the actor recalled going through a difficult phase and didn't consider himself enough.

The wrestler told Ellen after he decided to put up a self-motivational post on Twitter, he realised that his message was quite similar to what BTS had been promoting after they released Love Yourself. Cena gained a lot of support from the BTS Army over his posts and recalling the same he said, "I was essentially sending a similar message as the band. These books exist because the BTS army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment. And now it's become a part of my daily routine."

The F9 actor didn't just stop at that but also thanked BTS for turning his "moment of weakness" into a passion.

Check out what John Cena said about BTS on Ellen Show:

This is not the first time that John Cena has spoken about the septet with so much love. Previously, on Jimmy Fallon's show, Cena had gushed about the band and what they stand for. He also revealed how he discovered their music and said how it's their message that resonates with everyone across the globe. Cena had once also jokingly offered to step in as a bodyguard for the band after fans called for the band's protection following a frenzied incident at Korea airport.

