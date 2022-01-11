John Cena FINALLY reveals his favourite BTS member; Leaves special message for the ARMY

John Cena FINALLY reveals his favourite BTS member; Leaves special message for the ARMY
John Cena and fellow BTS fan recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and during his chat, gushed about the K-pop superstars. While taking part in the Random Question Generator segment of the show, the Peacemaker actor was asked to pick his favourite BTS member, with the star replying: “RM and J-Hope because they’re like the lyricist guys, not only do I love their fanbase I think the BTS ARMY is unbelievable, I love their message… but they’re also like MCs.” 

 

Cena also added, “They’re taking a break right now, I wish them happy rest and [I] hope everything’s going well for them.” If you didn't know, the WWE wrestler and actor has time and again extended his support to the seven-member K-pop group. 

 

In the rest of the segment, the wrestler also shared that his first celeb crush was Blossom. When asked about a life-changing, Cena remembered a Christmas gift he received when he was 12 — a weight bench, which then led to his incredible wrestling career. He also noted that whole he was “picked on for being different,” he chose “Instead of changing to conform, I turned my volume up. I wanted to be more me. Working out helped give the illusion that I could defend myself.”

 

When asked about his potential return to WWE for WrestleMania, Cena teased fans as he mentioned that while there are a lot of “good opportunities coming up,” but insisted: “I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home — I love it.”

 

