John Cena: The first 10 pages of The Suicide Squad are like a movie in itself

John Cena spoke candidly about The Suicide Squad and why the film is extremely special, courtesy of director James Gunn. Teasing DC fans further, John revealed that the first 10 pages of The Suicide Squad are like a movie in itself.

John Cena has a jam-packed 2020 as he awaits the release of the eagerly awaited Fast & Furious 9, with the trailer coming out on January 31, 2020. The Dolittle star is also busy with the shoot of another eagerly awaited film, The Suicide Squad, which is being helmed by James Gunn. Along with John, the film also stars the OG's Margot Robbie, Viola David, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney as well as newcomers Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

Given the fact that John Cena's current rise in Hollywood has come as a surprise to many, no one is more shocked with it than the 42-year-old actor. In a recent interview with Collider, the WWE wrestler stated that he's now promoting a movie with Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle) and is also working on a superhero movie with James Gunn (The Suicide Squad). Speaking on the latter film, John teased Collider, "I was blown away. The first 10 pages [are] like a movie in itself. It’s really, really special. That’s because the guy steering the ship [Gunn] is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that we connect with and sending them on an awesome journey. I mean what he did with [Guardians of the Galaxy] is really special."

While praising James' storytelling abilities along with his dedication, Cena explained how he wants to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work and that Gunn is the epitome of that. Furthermore, John explained that the Guardians with the Galaxy franchise director cares a lot about what he is doing especially when put in a position to "write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially."

"He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome," Cena concluded.

The Suicide Squad is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

