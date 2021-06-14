John Cena gives a CRYPTIC reaction about possible WWE return at SummerSlam 2021: Hopefully enjoying the summer

John Cena confessed he doesn't "want to create expectations I can't manage" when it comes to his rumoured WWE return at SummerSlam 2021 on August 21.

August for the WWE Universe is going to be all about SummerSlam 2021! One of the biggest matches already being rumoured is Universal Champion Roman Reigns going toe-to-toe with a returning John Cena, although there hasn't been a confirmation on the same. For the unversed, John's last WWE appearance was in 2020 at WrestleMania 36, with his iconic Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt stealing the show.

During an interview with Tara Hitchcock to promote his latest outing Fast & Furious 9 aka F9, Cena was cryptically asked what he will be doing on August 21, when SummerSlam 2021 is slated to be held. "Hopefully enjoying the summer, I don't know," the 44-year-old wrestler and actor teased. Given that SummerSlam 2021 takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tara quipped about the WWE wrestler possibly spending August 21 in Sin City at the upcoming WWE PPV when John asked, "What's in Vegas?"

With a laugh, Cena gave his seal of approval at Hitchcock's witty segway but admitted his "mind being scattered" due to shooting for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker and giving many interviews that day. While Tara further tried to prod John into confirming his speculated SummerSlam 2021 appearance, joking how great it would be to divulge the news to her, someone who doesn't know much about wrestling, Cena dodged the bullet by confessing, "I-To be able to bestow that gem upon you would be great but there is a lot going on. I don't want to create expectations I can't manage."

Interestingly, due to shooting Peacemaker in Vancouver, Canada, John, unfortunately, missed out on WrestleMania 37 in April, marking his first time being MIA from The Show of Shows in his wrestling career, which kickstarted in 2002. Given the long gap in his WWE return, fans are highly anticipating for Cena to make a strong comeback at SummerSlam 2021.

Moreover, John had staunchly dismissed the rumours of his WWE return prior to WrestleMania 37, which turned out to be true, and hence, we can't help but manifest Cena's recent 'cryptic' reaction to the SummerSlam 2021 speculations as a possible confirmation. As expected, only time or spoilers will tell!

