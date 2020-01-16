John Cena hilariously trash talks Justin Bieber, would love to wrestle the Yummy singer at Wrestlemania 36

After Justin Bieber's Instagram dig at John Cena, the Dolittle star reacted by hilariously trash-talking the Yummy singer while also revealing that he would love to fight the Yummy singer at Wrestlemania 36.

Justin Bieber and John Cena recently embroiled in a witty social media war of words, when the Yummy singer shared a photoshopped photo of himself giving a body slam to John inside a WWE ring. "There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber," Cena had tweeted back then. Now, the Dolittle star has some more choice words to bellow at Justin Bieber.

While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, the WWE wrestler made use of his masterful mic skills and trash-talked Justin. "Okay Bieber, listen up. If you want to tussle with the great John Cena, I will ripe off your [bleep], do a month worth of leg days and hand it back to you so you can walk around like Justin Bieb-dashian! You don't want any of this. You still can't see me, son!," John stated on ET. Furthermore, while promoting Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr, ET asked the 42-year-old actor about the dig by Bieber, to which the Fast & Furious 9 star called the 25-year-old singer a young kid who is trying to find his way through life, doing all sorts of crazy stuff and figuring it out.

"I dig that. And on top of it, he makes good music. And I think he wants to fight me at WrestleMania? That'll be awesome… It's out of my hands, but Bieber -- you know where to find me!," John quipped teasing a possible WWE match between the two.

Furthermore, RDJ quipped back that the match would be very brief!

Who do you think would win in a possible John Cena vs. Justin Bieber showdown at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

