John Cena, Jesse Williams and more make cameos in Kim Kardashian's The Bachelorette spoof for SNL; WATCH

Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in the October 9 episode of the 47th season of the show. The reality show star and influencer after her hilarious monologue also performed an epic sketch for which she spoofed The Bachelorette. As her suitors for dating show's spoof, John Cena, Jesse Willaims, Chace Crawford and more made cameos.

In the funny sketch, Kim pretended to be a lead on the dating reality show while Cena and others were introduced as her suitors. Kim was handing out tokens of romance in the hilarious act as she approached each of her suitors including, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron.

Amy Schumer also made a cameo in the same act as the producer of the dating show which was titled as "The Dream Guy." In the sketch, Kim was seen handing out her last token to the 16-time World Champion, John Cena as she said, "I'm really going to need you to figure out your wife's situation" following which she hands him the token and an ecstatic Cena says, "Yes. A thousand times yes" as he accepts it. Kim also refers to Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams as the "most attractive" person shes' ever seen in the dating show spoof.

Check out the SNL sketch here:

The Dream Guy(s) pic.twitter.com/BCt3Matb5l — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

On her Saturday Night Live appearance, Kim also appeared in another sketch alongside cast member Pete Davidson. As for Kardashian's opening monologue, the SKIMS founder made a fiery entry as she doled out some serious jabs at her family and herself.

