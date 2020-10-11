John Cena lauds BTS after spectacular Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1: My respect for this group continues to grow

John Cena showers BTS with love after the set the stage on fire with a brilliant Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1 performance.

John Cena has never shied away from gushing about BTS. The wrestler-actor has showered the septet with love at every given opportunity. The first day of BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E was just one such example. The Bangtan Boys brought the house down with their stellar acts. The ARMY couldn't stop gushing about the great performances delivered by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Cena joined the fandom in showering the members with a lot of purple love.

The Fast and Furious 9 star took to Twitter a few hours after the concert ended to confess that his respect for BTS continues to grow before he said that one should always give back, stay humble, work hard and acknowledge those who help you. "My respect for this group continues to grow. Always give back, always give credit, stay humble, work hard, listen, appreciate, and acknowledge those who help you. Cheers #BTS forever a class act #WeAreNotSevenWithYou," his tweet read.

My respect for this group continues to grow. Always give back, always give credit, stay humble, work hard, listen, appreciate, and acknowledge those who help you. Cheers #BTS forever a class act #WeAreNotSevenWithYou — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 10, 2020

As for the concert, the first day of Map of the Soul ON:E watched BTS revisit some of their iconic tracks while presenting performances of their latest album, Map of the Soul 7. The setlist included ON, N.O., We Are Bulletproof pt2, Intro: Persona, Boy In Luv, Interlude: Shadow, Black Swan, My Time, Filter, Moon, Inner Child, Outro: Ego, Boy With Luv, DNA, DOPE and No More Dream, Run, Dynamite and We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal.

Big Hit Entertainment had previously mentioned that Map of the Soul ON:E was going to be eight times bigger than Bang Bang Con: The Live and it was evident. Check out all the biggest moments here: Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1 Highlights: Jimin breaks down, V bringing out the Inner Child and RM for President

