John Cena to make his return on WWE RAW for his 20th-anniversary celebration since debut

Following his career shift to being a Hollywood superstar, John Cena is set to make his return to the wrestling arena to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. Cena recently took to Twitter and confirmed his upcoming return to WWE RAW on June 27 as he wrote while retweeting the wrestling company's official announcement, "Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse!"

The match is scheduled to be held in Laredo, Texas as the 16-time WWE World Champion relives his glory in the ring while everyone hails the superstar. In his tweet, Cena also penned, "Laredo, TX, C U soon!!!" The date of his return is of special importance to Cena as he first joined the company on the exact same date back in 2002. For those unversed, Cena made his Tv debut as a newbie who challenged Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2002.

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

However, it is still unclear if Cena will rejoin the fight in the ring as many surmise that the Hollywood A-lister might just be present in Texas for a fight but not take part in any of the real action in the ring. Cena was last seen in the ring fighting against Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam.

On the work front, Cena is making it big with his acting roles as the wrestler-turned-actor brings in huge success with his recent projects like his main role in Peacemaker or his 2021 part in the Suicide Squad.

