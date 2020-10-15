John Cena marries his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida

As per a latest report, WWE wrestler John Cena has tied the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. Read below for all the details.

In what is definitely some surprising news to wake up to, John Cena is now a married man! Yes, you heard that right; the WWE wrestler secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzade in Tampa, Florida, as revealed by TMZ. For the unversed, the couple were first publicly spotted in Vancouver, Canada towards early 2019 when Cena was shooting for Playing With Fire. Since then, there's been tons of red carpet PDA and outings as evidence of their serious relationship.

TMZ was made aware of the big news via official records as the couple had a private ceremony at John's hometown. Rumours were rife for quite some time that the pair were engaged especially after Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a big diamond ring. The official documents, which were obtained by TMZ Sports also revealed that the Fast & Furious 9 star and Shay got married on October 12. In case you were wondering about Shay, she was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen who works as a product manager in Vancouver.

This is Cena's second marriage as he was earlier married to his college sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. John also dated and was engaged to WWE wrestler Nikki Bella for almost six years before the couple called it quits in 2018. Moreover, Nikki is now happily engaged to her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev and even recently welcomed a baby boy Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Meanwhile, besides F9, John will also be starring in The Suicide Squad alongside a jam-packed cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Fast & Furious 9, which also stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is slated to release on May 28, 2021, while The Suicide Squad is releasing on August 4, 2021.

