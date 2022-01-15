John Cena opens up on facing rejections from Marvel, DC prior to landing his superhero role as Peacemaker

John Cena has recently recalled how he landed his first superhero role in The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker and opened up the various auditions that he went for in order to land a superhero role in Marvel or DC. During his chat on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the actor revealed which superhero roles did he audition for, before working in The Suicide Squad.

"I can't tell you how many superhero roles I've been rejected for. Shazam is certainly one. There was a brief try at the Deadpool universe, rejection," Cena revealed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, via Comic Book. He also recalled having auditioned for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, which went to Josh Brolin at last. Cena also noted how he lost out on the titular role in Shazam! which ultimately went to Zachary Levi. "There were a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I keep trying," Cena stated, via Comic Book.

Cena opened up more on how saddened his rejection in Shazam! had made him as he found the character and the script "interesting." "I think like a child, so Shazam was super interesting to me...And when I read the script, a lot of times, like... this is the thing, I don't chase 'I want to do this,' I always have to read it," the actor added.

During the podcast, Cena also opened up on being prepared for the worst during his auditions for Peacemaker. Cena hilariously recalled how director James Gunn had called him to speak about the character and finally offered him the role.

