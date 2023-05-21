John Cena opens up about his WWE feud with Dwayne Johnson: Admits that he was short-sighted and selfish
John Cena opened up about his feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, in a recently aired episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. Read details...
John Cena, the famous American actor-wrestler had made headlines earlier, with his feud with fellow actor and wrestler, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The duo ha da fallout during the Wrestle Mania matches of 2012 and 2013. In the recently aired episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Cena spoke extensively about his infamous feud with Johnson and admitted that 'he really messed up' by getting on bad terms with his fellow WWE star.
John Cena reveals what went wrong with Dwayne Johnson
In the recently aired episode of the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, John Cena revealed that he was selfish, and was unable to understand someone else's point of view. He also added that he was unable to consider Dwayne Johnson's comments genuine, due to the same.
"I got selfish, and me living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective, I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine," revealed the actor-wrestler in the podcast. "My view was, if you love something, be there everyday. What a hypocrite I am, because I still love WWE and I can’t go all the time. And I just didn’t see that, I was so selfish," John Cena recalled.
