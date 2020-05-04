John Cena pays surprise visit to a young WWE fan battling life threatening illness during COVID 19 Lockdown

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown, John Cena paid surprise visit to a young WWE fan who is battling a life-threatening disease. Read on to know more.

Even though John Cena rarely features in the wrestling ring these days, as his acting career keeps him busy, the WWE super star has continued to share a special bong with his fans. Even the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic could not stop the wrestling star from paying one of his young fans a surprise visit. Cena ensured to take all the necessary precautions to meet his 7-year-old fan David Castle at his home, reportedly for an early birthday surprise.

According to a report by Ring Side News, the wrestler turned actor took the help of the Pasco County Fire Rescue officials to visit Castle in Tampa Bay. The young fan is currently battling with Wilms' tumour. Castle was diagnosed with stage 4 of the disease, which started in his kidney, last year. Cena visited the fan’s house dressed in his signature WWE outfit and additional protection gears amid the ongoing health crisis. While he had to initially remove his mask to surprise his young fan, he kept it on throughout the time he was in the house.

Castle’s mother, Tammy Miller, opened up about the surprise visit and revealed that the 43-year-old star brought a lot of presents for her son, including two WWE title belts, signed t-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his signature armbands, WFLA reported. She said her son had tears of joy in his eyes when he saw his favourite wrestler in front of him. During his visit, Cena and Castle spoke about wrestling and how it is like to fight in a ring.

