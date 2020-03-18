John Cena pays USD 100 grocery bill of retired Vietnam veteran as a surprise and clicks a selfie with him

John Cena encountered a retired Vietnam veteran at a grocery store and surprised him by paying his USD 100 bill and also clicking a selfie with him. Read below to know more about the WWE wrestler's random act of kindness that will surely leave a smile on your face.

While news on coronavirus has been bringing us all down, we have an uplifting story for you that will definitely leave you with a smile on your face. And, we have Mr. John Cena to thank for the same! Charles "Bud" Phillips, a retired Vietnam veteran was busy grocery shopping at a Publix supermarket in Land O' Lakes, Florida, when he encountered the WWE wrestler in front of him at the cash counter. The Cenation leader had a quick chat with Charles and even clicked a selfie for good measure. After bidding his farewell, Phillips was next in the counter but was informed that his bill was already paid for by the Fast & Furious 9 star.

Recounting the random act of kindness by the 42-year-old wrestler is Bud's daughter Stefanie Phillips. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Stephanie shared, "My dad was behind him in the checkout line. They were chatting and John thanked my dad for his service [after] seeing his SeaBees hat. John secretly paid for all of his groceries. My dad didn’t even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, 'John paid for your groceries.' The bill was around USD 100."

Check out John Cena and Charles "Bud" Phillips selfie below:

Moreover, the moment was extra special for Charles as his daughter explained that they lost her mom five years ago while the couple was married almost fifty years. "So, as you can imagine, not too much these days make him smile as big as he did in that picture. That’s what so special about this moment. A simple act of kindness brightened his day. Along with his family seeing that smile on his face!," Phillips added.

ALSO READ: Will John Cena retire from WWE after Wrestlemania 36 match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend? Find Out

In troubling times, stories like these give us hope and faith in the goodness of humanity!

Read More