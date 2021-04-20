John Cena on playing the 'best villain' Jakob in Fast & Furious 9: Certainly didn’t overlook the opportunity.

Appearing for a recent press event virtually, John Cena opened up on playing Jakob in Fast & Furious 9 alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron among others.

Fast & Furious 9 aka F9: The Fast Saga is all set to hit the theatres in June 2021 after numerous delays and the film's cast has slowly and steadily started promoting the film. Appearing for a recent press event virtually, John Cena opened up on playing Jakob in F9. According to comicbook.com, the former pro wrestler and actor is ecstatic about his role in the film and said that Jakob is the "best family foe" until now.

Speaking about working with the F9 family and being a part of this mega instalment, Cena said, "I certainly didn’t overlook the responsibility of the opportunity. I get to reap the rewards of this family who has poured the foundation and built the structure of a global delivering blockbuster. I get invited into the ninth installment to share the last name Toretto and to be Dom’s greatest adversary of all time. That is not lost. I think it has to start there. It has to start with respect."

John Cena also heaped praises on his co-star Vin Diesel and revealed the circumstance that got him into the film. "It goes back to what Justin (Lin) says about earning your next chapter. I believe that’s a nice metaphor for life, as well. Everything we get should be earned. I was grateful enough to develop a relationship with Vin, and Vin was gracious enough to give me a chance. I forever thank him, and I always do, for betting on me. I remember telling him a long time ago that I wouldn’t let him down because I love the body of work that’s been established and it’s an honor."

After multiple delays, Fast & Furious 9 will be hitting the theatres on 25 June.

