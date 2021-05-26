John Cena profusely APOLOGISES to China for calling Taiwan a country: I love & respect China & Chinese people

During a promotional interview for Fast & Furious 9 on a Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS, John Cena called Taiwan a "country" leaving China and his Chinese fans enraged.

The reason for the outrage is because Taiwan is considered as Beijing's territory as claimed by the People's Republic of China and there's a major global debate of whether Taiwan is a country or not. Only 17 countries recognise Taiwan's democratic government. Apologising profusely for his controversial remark, Cena made a public video apology, speaking in Mandarin, which was posted on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform. "I made a mistake," the 44-year-old wrestler-turned-actor admittedly began his apology, via The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter.

"Now I have to say one thing which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and Chinese people. I'm very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I'm really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people," John added.

Interestingly, in 2018, John had stayed for a couple of months in China to shoot for Jackie Chan's action thriller Project X-Traction.

Meanwhile, F9, which also stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez and is directed by Justin Lin, releases in the US on June 25.

