John Cena REACTS to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being hospitalized with daughter Aaradhya due to Covid 19

WWE legend John Cena's Instagram page is a collection of random pictures which the world champion wrestler shares without any description or captions. For the unversed, it is up to his over 14 million followers to interpret what the picture says. While in some cases it is obvious if you are privy to what's happening, in most cases it is hilarious and keeps his fans engaged. On Sunday, the WWE wrestler and actor took to the gram to share a stunning photo of .

Not to forget, just days before, John Cena had shared a photo of father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Aishwarya's picture found a spot on John Cena's gram after the actress along with her daughter Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati hospital after being home quarantined post their Covid 19 positive diagnosis.

As always, there was no caption accompanying Aishwarya's picture and the comments section was flooded as always. One user wrote, "Cena is more indian that the actual indians lol." Whereas another top liked comment read, " wants to know your location."

Take a look at John Cena's post:

For the unversed, four members of the Bachchan family have tested positive including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and eight-year-old . As per latest reports, the family is responding well to treatment. “They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source was quoted saying to PTI.

