John Cena refuses WWE fan’s wish to yell his catchphrase in a restaurant, incites debate

John Cena is one of the most recognizable faces in the WWE world. He successfully made a transition to the world of films with performances in Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, but an entire generation still remembers his iconic antics and catchphrase from WWE.

The Suicide Squad star’s catchphrase, 'You can’t see me’ is also a solid meme material. But the former WWE star was less than pleased when a fan asked him to say his catchphrase for his TikTok audience.

How did John Cena react to his fan’s request?

According to the footage that has gone viral on TikTok, the WWE fan asked the actor to say his catchphrase. The Peacemaker actor was having a private lunch with his friend when he was interrupted. Seeming visibly annoyed, John Cena asked the fan to let him enjoy his private time with his friends, and not disturb him.

The fan who was recording the reaction quickly apologized and ended the video.

How did people on TikTok react to John Cena’s interaction with the fan?

The video starring the former WWE star was posted by his fans on TikTok, quickly the video gained a lot of views and invited a diverse set of opinions from the fans.

Many sided with John Cena and said the film star has all the rights to a private time with his buddies. The way the Fast X actor set up his boundaries in the fan interaction, was lauded by some people on the internet as well.

Despite some positive feedback, many people felt that John Cena could’ve granted the fan his wish as it would have made the WWE fan’s day.

There was a section that criticized the approach of the fan in question, they said if he could have been a little more courteous and clever, John Cena would have granted him his wish, even interacted with him.

One user on TikTok suggested that the fan should’ve "Just gone up to his friends and say I’m sorry that you're sitting alone,” alluding to the famous meme about the star’s catchphrase.

Such an approach would have probably delighted the star and he would’ve actually appreciated the humor of the situation.

