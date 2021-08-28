John Cena RESPONDS to Dave Bautista's comments about not wanting to get 'lumped in' with other WWE actors

John Cena was all praises for Dave Bautista as he reacted to the fellow WWE star's comments about not wanting to work with other wrestlers including himself and Dwayne Johnson. In Esquire’s Explain This, Cena supported Bautista's stand and appreciated him stating, "He really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity."

Cena admitted that he was gutted about not getting an opportunity to work with him but further added about how he understands Bautista's comments saying, "Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters. And really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 percent understand that."

Bautista recently came under the spotlight for his remarks after he responded to a fan saying, "Nah I’m good!!" when asked to team up with Dwayne Johnson and John Cena for a film. The Guardians of the Galaxy star further reiterated his point adding that he would prefer not to get "lumped in" with other WWE actors since he's focussing on playing a wide range of characters.

Cena in his Esquire interaction also mentioned how Bautista is one of the "nicest" guys and stated that he cannot fault him for trying to create his own space in the acting world and be recognised for the same.

