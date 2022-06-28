John Cena returns to WWE Raw for his 20th anniversary celebration with an emotional promo

John Cena addressed his fans in a special promo as he celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The 16-time world champion has been busy with his Hollywood career and was last seen feuding with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. In the promo, Cena also thanked his fans for their support.

The 16-time world champion didn't wrestle anyone during Monday night's live event but had a rather emotional message to deliver to his fans who have been with him on the 20-year journey since he first debuted. Addressing the crowd, Cena said, "For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You've also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you've also been kind enough to tell me when I don't."

The WWE legend also concluded his speech saying, "We never give up. We're just getting started." In his promo, Cena also noted that whenever he does come back in the ring again, it won't be for just one match. Fans have been excited to see whom the superstar will choose as his opponent in his first match when he returns although several netizens noted that it could be United States Champion Theory given their confrontation backstage during the 20th-anniversary celebration episode.

In an interview with Chris Hardwick last year, Cena spoke about what returning to WWE and how it has changed and said, "Returning to WWE, it's a brand new world. A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there."

